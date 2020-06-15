Geisy Arruda poses with leopard print outfit in new Twitter profile picture

The muse raised the mood on social media

Geisy Arruda took Twitter followers by surprise this Sunday (14th) with her new profile photo over there.

The muse posed with a leopard print outfit while taking advantage of her good drinks to relax over the weekend. However, the followers were drooling over the unusual click. See the photo in full screen:

Recently, Geisy Arruda gave the talk on the web after posting a differentiated click on Instagram. This Sunday afternoon (14), the muse showed her male version and shocked the followers of the social network.

“I woke up! with my male version that looks like a Mexican soap star, sorry world! drag to the side and see the little baby that I am… ”, she wrote in the caption.