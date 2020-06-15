Geisy Arruda enters fashion and posts her ‘male version’: “Galã de soap opera”

Musa gave the talk on the web with a new joke

Geisy Arruda gave the talk on the web after posting a differentiated click on Instagram. This Sunday afternoon (14), the muse showed her male version and shocked the followers of the social network.

“I woke up! 🌟 with my male version that looks like a Mexican soap star, sorry world! 💁🏻‍♀️ drag to the side and see the little baby that I am… 💕 ”, she wrote in the caption.

Recently, Geisy Arruda took advantage of the sunny day (13) in São Paulo to renew her tan at home during this period of social isolation.

The muse published on her Twitter profile a few clicks and a video in which she poses stunningly to share the moment with her followers.