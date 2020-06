The singer delighted followers on social media

The former BBB20 Flayslane emerged dazzling on Sunday night (14) and gave the talk on the web. The singer posed in a blue dress and heels and left the web crowd paralyzed.

In a breathtaking sequence of clicks, she wrote: “What’s the caption? ❤️🙈 “.

In less than 20 minutes, Flay’s record won over 18,000 likes and several comments. One of the followers wrote: “Wonderful”. Another fan commented: “blue and the warmest color 💙”.