Carol Peixinho remembers paradisiacal click and enchants: “Counting the days”

The muse left the crowd gaping on social media

Early this Sunday afternoon (14), Carol Peixinho used Instagram to remember a beachy click.

In the photo, the celebrity wasted all her fitness with a neon bikini and enjoying a drink. “Counting the days without knowing how many days are left 🧡”, she wrote in the post caption. Look:

In the comments, there were only compliments from the followers. “Beautiful contrast 😍,” said one person. “How can this Carolzinha be so perfect”, shot another fan. “Perfect body”, declared another Internet user.