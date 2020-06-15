Carol Peixinho remembers paradisiacal click and enchants: “Counting the days”

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0

The muse left the crowd gaping on social media

Early this Sunday afternoon (14), Carol Peixinho used Instagram to remember a beachy click.

In the photo, the celebrity wasted all her fitness with a neon bikini and enjoying a drink. “Counting the days without knowing how many days are left 🧡”, she wrote in the post caption. Look:

Contando os dias sem saber quantos dias faltam 🧡

A post shared by 🐠 Carol Peixinho 🐠 (@carolpeixinho) on

In the comments, there were only compliments from the followers. “Beautiful contrast 😍,” said one person. “How can this Carolzinha be so perfect”, shot another fan. “Perfect body”, declared another Internet user.

