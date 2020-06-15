Brunna Gonçalves posts passionate selfie and what to say on the web

Dancer broke the internet by appearing stunning

Brunna Gonçalves decided to post a passionate selfie on Instagram and said something on the web. This Sunday (14), Ludmilla’s wife did an impressive make-up and completely attracted the eyes of the followers.

“Do you want a tutorial for this to make mara? Later there is a video here in the feed! 🦊 #FoxEyes ”, wrote the brunette in the caption.

Recently, Brunna Gonçalves spoke on the web after posing with Ludmilla in a whirlpool. To celebrate ‘Valentine’s Day’ this Friday (12), the dancer decorated the bathroom with several photos of the couple and delighted fans.