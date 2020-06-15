Beyoncé’s Open Letter Demanding Justice for the Murder Breonna Taylor

Officers shot Breonna in her Louisville apartment earlier this year.

In an open letter to Daniel Cameron, the attorney general of Kentucky, United States, singer Beyoncé urges him to use his power to press charges against the officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor.

The young woman was murdered in her Louisville department earlier this year.

In the letter, published yesterday on her official site, the interpreter also urges the prosecutor to “commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of the criminal conduct of these officers.”

It also asks him to investigate the police department’s response to Taylor’s murder, which occurred after officers received a riot order.

” Her office has the power and great responsibility to bring justice to Breonna Taylor and to demonstrate the value of a black woman’s life, ” Beyoncé points out in the letter.

“Don’t let this case fall into the pattern of not acting after a terrible tragedy like this. With every death of a black person at the hands of the police, there are two real tragedies: death itself, and the inaction and delays that follow. ”

The interpreter of songs like “Crazy in Love” and “Single Ladies” points out that Taylor’s family has not been able to deal properly with the death of the young woman since they have been more concerned with demanding justice and opening the eyes of the United States. in these cases.

“This is your chance to end that pattern. Take quick and decisive action to accuse officers. The next few months may not look like the last three. “

.@Beyonce wrote a letter to the attorney Daniel Cameron demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. Beyoncé is demanding to charge the police officers involved, investigate the LMPD and more. pic.twitter.com/koAJcOPnGc — Beyoncé Charts (@yoncechart) June 14, 2020

Beyoncé asked her fans to sign a petition related to the case, located at the end of the letter, to help Taylor’s family members demand a clear resolution.

Just a few weeks ago, the singer also called for justice for the death of George Floyd by several Minneapolis officials, a situation that led to a series of heated protests across the US against police brutality and racism.

“ We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight, we are devastated and angry. We cannot normalize this pain, “he said at the time through a video.

“I’m not just speaking for people of color. If you are white, black, tan or something in between, I am sure you feel desperate about the racism that is happening across the United States right now. ”