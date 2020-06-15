Anitta and Gui Araújo raise the mood on the web with a rehearsal at will: “We try to be cute”

The couple left the crowd open-mouthed with the sequence of clicks

Anitta and Gui Araújo are definitely a couple of the moment and they keep surprising their followers with their amazing clicks.

This time, the couple posed on the presenter’s Instagram this Friday (12) to celebrate Valentine’s Day right after showing the couple tattoo they did together. The followers went crazy with the rehearsal of the duo, which gave them something to talk about on social networks.

The sequence of photos yielded more than 390 thousand likes on social networks.

“This couple is an elite after an elite”, a follower joked in the comments. “Imagine the children,” said another, drawing more laughter from the crowd. “I wanted this couple to adopt me,” wrote a third.