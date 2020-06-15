Aline Riscado shows good shape when renewing tan on a sunny Saturday

Musa fitness gave something to talk about with a new click

Aline Riscado spoke on the web while enjoying this Saturday (13) sun in the pool. The fitness muse posed in a bikini in a buoy and did not fail to show her great fitness to her followers.

“That was yesterday’s vibe, on Valentine’s Day! 🥰 Yes, I dated a lot and played my ukulele! 😊 I’m loving venturing out on this instrument! 🥰 But today the vibe is over, Vibro gratitude !!! 🙏🏾🙌🏾💗🌷🌸 Great weekend for all of you! 🌻 ”, wrote the brunette in the caption.

Recently, Aline Riscado delighted her followers by posting a video on her Instagram profile.

On record, the fitness muse appeared enjoying her day at the pool, wearing a printed bikini and impressing with her good form.