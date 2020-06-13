Yanet García’s Legs Dazzle With Micro Shorts

Her toned legs were the center of attention

Yanet García continues to cause a sensation on social networks and is that her beauty is amazing. The well-known “weather girl” has more than 13 million followers on Instagram who are captive to everything she posts.

During this quarantine, Yanet has not let his followers rest by sharing his exercise routines as well as the outfits he uses to activate himself.

In one of his recent posts, Garcia took off his sports clothes for a more casual outfit. This same outfit consisted of a pink sweater as well as a mix of micro-shorts that exposed her toned legs.

“Your words say what you pretend to be … Your actions show who you really are,” was what Yanet wrote in the publication.