The Wanda Nara Series Is Coming! Find out Everything …

The media and producers are already working on the series, which promises to be a bomb.

As great soccer or show stars Wanda Nara or Wanda Icardi, as she calls herself on social media, will have her own television series based on her biography.

The blonde was tempted by streaming monsters like Netflix and HBO, and she did not anticipate which company she will work with.

What Wanda did advance is that “I would add seasoning to situations, because many believe that everything is known about me, but I swear that there are still very spicy aspects not revealed.”

“If we start in my childhood, with everything there is to tell, we would need another pandemic to have time to see it, ” he shot.

He assured that he does not imagine who could play Maxi López, his ex, with whom he has a horrible relationship, which includes strong claims for alimony.

Like Tévez, Neymar, Luis Miguel, Wanda deserves and will have his series, and in Argentina, it will be a sure success.