Simaria poses beside her husband and leaves fans delighted: “Eternal boyfriend”

The singer rocked the psychological of the fans with her beauty

Simaria, of the pair with Simone, released a charming photo in which she appears next to her husband and this Friday (12), Valentine’s Day.

“I will always love you,” she wrote in the publication’s caption.

Recently, Simone, from the duo with Simaria, had a hard time during the live sertaneja that happened this Saturday (23) and the look chosen by the sertaneja caused trouble.

The singer chose jeans overalls for the live broadcast and almost showed too much when one of the buttons came off during the duo’s performance. Simaria helped her sister to hide what had happened from the cameras and took the opportunity to joke about the situation by saying that she “gives an audience”.