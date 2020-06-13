Silvina Luna Revolutionized Everything With a Photo of Her Past Without …

The model and actress drove everyone crazy with a photograph that you will not forget
Silvina Luna is going through a very special and spiritual stage in her life, but she doesn’t lose sight of what her path has been until she becomes who she is today.
The beautiful actress took advantage of her Instagram account to show a retro image in which she goes out without the full outfit.
“Checking my folder of souvenir photos I found you were the ones with shaved hair on one side. What do you think of a change of look? Did you guys do something crazy during the quarantine?” was what Silvina wrote to contextualize her posting.
“Always a goddess Sil” and “You’re a genius” were some of the buyer’s messages that the former member of Big Brother received.
View this post on Instagram
𝑺𝒊 𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒔 𝒖𝒏𝒂 𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒎𝒂, 𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒂́𝒔 𝒖𝒏𝒂 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏𝒂 𝒃𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒂. 𝑺𝒊 𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒔 𝒖𝒏𝒂 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏𝒂 𝒃𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒂, 𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒂́𝒔 𝒖𝒏 𝒉𝒐𝒈𝒂𝒓 𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒐𝒔𝒐. 𝑺𝒊 𝒕𝒖 𝒉𝒐𝒈𝒂𝒓 𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒂́ 𝒆𝒏 𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒊́𝒂, 𝒕𝒖 𝒏𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒐́𝒏 𝒔𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒂́ 𝒆𝒏 𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒏. 𝑺𝒊 𝒆𝒏 𝒕𝒖 𝒏𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒐́𝒏 𝒉𝒂𝒚 𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒏, 𝒉𝒂𝒃𝒓𝒂́ 𝒑𝒂𝒛 𝒆𝒏 𝒆𝒍 𝒎𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒐. 🌍🙏🏻 Una reflexión milenaria de Lao Tse qué es importante para momentos difíciles como los que estamos viviendo actualmente ❤️ Por eso es importante mantener la calma💫 ¡Qué tengan un gran viernes! ✨