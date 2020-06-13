Silvina Luna Revolutionized Everything With a Photo of Her Past Without …

The model and actress drove everyone crazy with a photograph that you will not forget

Silvina Luna is going through a very special and spiritual stage in her life, but she doesn’t lose sight of what her path has been until she becomes who she is today.

The beautiful actress took advantage of her Instagram account to show a retro image in which she goes out without the full outfit.

“Checking my folder of souvenir photos I found you were the ones with shaved hair on one side. What do you think of a change of look? Did you guys do something crazy during the quarantine?” was what Silvina wrote to contextualize her posting.

“Always a goddess Sil” and “You’re a genius” were some of the buyer’s messages that the former member of Big Brother received.