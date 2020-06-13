Renata Fan posts romantic dinner with husband and web goes crazy

Presenter caused with new click
Renata Fan decided to post a sequence of cute photos with her husband Átila Abreu. To celebrate Valentine’s Day this Friday (12), the presenter had dinner with the beloved and delighted the followers.
“After @jogoaberto and recording at Allianz Parque for a special Series of Jornal da Band, the celebration with @ atilaabreu51 our 12th Valentine’s Day together! My companion of all! I love you with the strength of the sunshine! Thank you for being a Prince of Meat and Bone !!! ❤️🎂✨💛 ”, she wrote in the caption.
Depois do @jogoaberto e gravar no Allianz Parque para uma Série especial do Jornal da Band, a comemoração com @atilaabreu51 nosso 12º Dia dos Namorados juntos! Meu companheiro de tudo! Te Amo com a força do brilho do sol! Obrigada por ser um Príncipe de Carne e Osso!!!❤️🎂✨💛
Recently, Renata Fan took some time out of her work to interact with Instagram followers on Thursday (11).
The journalist and host of ‘Jogo Aberto’ took a selfie behind the scenes of the attraction already produced to present the program.