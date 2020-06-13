Renata Fan posts romantic dinner with husband and web goes crazy

Presenter caused with new click

Renata Fan decided to post a sequence of cute photos with her husband Átila Abreu. To celebrate Valentine’s Day this Friday (12), the presenter had dinner with the beloved and delighted the followers.

“After @jogoaberto and recording at Allianz Parque for a special Series of Jornal da Band, the celebration with @ atilaabreu51 our 12th Valentine’s Day together! My companion of all! I love you with the strength of the sunshine! Thank you for being a Prince of Meat and Bone !!! ❤️🎂✨💛 ”, she wrote in the caption.

Recently, Renata Fan took some time out of her work to interact with Instagram followers on Thursday (11).

The journalist and host of ‘Jogo Aberto’ took a selfie behind the scenes of the attraction already produced to present the program.