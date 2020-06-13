Pocah posts video with boyfriend and impresses followers: “You don’t exist”

Singer caused on social networks

Pocah decided to post a different video to celebrate ‘Valentine’s Day’ alongside boyfriend Ronan Carvalho. On Friday night (12), the singer trolled the followers and burst out laughing on the web.

In the video caption, she wrote: “ATTENTION! Video forbidden for minors🔞 A sensual dance for my eternal boyfriend ❤️ ”. But the dance was actually hilarious.

In less than an hour, Pocah’s record yielded over 395,000 views. In the comments, followers praised the brunette’s performance.

“Pocah is not normal kkkkk😂😍” wrote a follower. “HAHAHAHAHAHAH that perfectaaa 😂 ♥ ️”, another commented.