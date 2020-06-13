Millie Bobby Brown Is Now a Blonde Beauty Who Shows Herself in a Bikini

Globally, this young actress is known for her character “Eleven” in “Stranger Things”

Millie Bobby Brown is 16 years old and rose to fame in 2016 thanks to her role as “Eleven” in the Netflix series “Stranger Things”. Since the young woman made her Hollywood debut, she has received applause from critics and is nowadays even considered a fashion icon.

But now this young beauty is also in the news because she has become a sexy blonde who also posed in a bikini for Instagram.

But this was not the only network that has enjoyed the new style of the actress, also Tik Tok has been able to take a “wad of an eye” since there she danced with everything and bikini. In the video, Millie performs the dance with Noah Schnapp, her friend, and series partner, who plays Will Byers in “Stranger Things”.

Here you can see some images of these young actors who became a world sensation thanks to this production, which currently has only three seasons.