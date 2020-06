Renata Frisson impressed her followers

Renata Frisson, best known for her work as a Melon Woman, spoke on Thursday (11) on social networks.

The muse posted a video showing her impressive swing and talking about the release of a new song, eager to show the crowd her new work.

On Instagram, the video had more than 143000 views.

“I already know that a hit is coming,” commented a follower. “This woman is perfect,” he praised for a second. “Only this hymn comes, waiting anxiously”, wrote another.