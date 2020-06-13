MC Rebecca posts an unusual video and jokes about Valentine’s Day: “I wanted to be like this”

The funkier drove followers crazy

MC Rebecca heated up the atmosphere on Instagram this Thursday (11) by publishing a short excerpt from her most recent release, the music video for “Te Levar Pro Cantin”.

The singer took one of the most unusual parts of her music video to play about Valentine’s Day and enjoy interacting with the social network.

“ Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day and I just wanted to be like this. How will you spend Valentine’s Day? Dating or single? #TeLevarProCantin link in the bio ”, she wrote.

In the click, Rebecca does not fail to show her healed shape, leaving the followers gaping.