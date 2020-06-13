MC Rebecca makes list of “contacts” and starts laughs from the web: “Solution”

Funkier caused on social networks

MC Rebecca gave the talk on social networks after posting a list of ‘contacts’. This Friday (12), Valentine’s Day the funkier exhibited a solution for singles and got laughs from the web.

“As I am single on Valentine’s Day, I thought of taking this crowd to the canteen 😏 Could it be? 🔥 #TeLevarProCantin ”, she wrote in the caption.

Recently, Rebecca heated up the atmosphere on Instagram this Thursday (11) by publishing a short excerpt from her most recent release, the music video for “Te Levar Pro Cantin”.

The singer took one of the most unusual parts of her music video to play about Valentine’s Day and enjoy interacting with the social network.