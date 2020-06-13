Marjorie De Sousa Leaves All Her Beauty in Plain Sight in a Stunning Yellow Dress

Without teaching more than usual and with total elegance, this Venezuelan demonstrates how sensual a well-dressed woman can be

“The one who dresses in yellow in her beauty trusts,” says an old saying. And it seems that Marjorie de Sousa not only believes in it but also shows that she is a really beautiful woman. This elegant dress, with a low neckline, highlights her smile as if this were not enough, the Venezuelan wore an arrangement of yellow flowers on her blonde hair.

With this image, the actress, protagonist, and famous villain of soap operas has shown that elegance can also highlight the sensuality of a woman, without the need to teach more than necessary.

But the actress has also shown how good bikinis fit her, and more during this quarantine when she has had time to enjoy the sun more.

But there is no doubt that if there is something that has managed to conquer many in these days of shelter, it is the smile of Marjorie, with whom she always carries a motivational message for her fans.

“Be you!!! Many people do not understand what it is to let others be. You have the right to love who you want to love, you are free to feel, support, do what you want with your feelings, with your life. Smile at life 🤷🤷ocu♀️ at the end of the day it is you who live it, not the person who feels you have the right to control yourself ”, she says in one of her most recent messages on Instagram.