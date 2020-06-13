Lupillo Rivera and Chiquis Reunited and Happy Meeting Jacqie Campos’s Son

The family had had conflicts that seem to have been resolved

The Rivera family gathered to meet Jacqie Campos’s baby. It was Don Pedro Rivera who shared a series of photos of the coexistence that was put together in a big way.

What stood out from the images is how Chiquis Rivera and his uncle Lupillo Rivera lived together and looked happy among the laughs. A while ago there was talk that there were a distance and conflicts between them. Apparently, everything has been resolved and now the family is gathered to welcome the newest member of the dynasty.

“The most beautiful thing in the world is to see the family happy and content,” wrote Chiquis’ grandfather.

In another photo, Don Pedro appears with his grandsons Chiquis and Johnny.

Don Pedro was also seen with his granddaughter Jacqie and his newborn great-grandson.

At the meeting, there were also cameras and it is unknown what they would be for.