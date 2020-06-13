Kim Kardashian Shares the Most Beautiful and Tender of Her Postcards With Her Baby Psalm in Her Arms

Joginder Mishra
The sexiest Kardashian said that her baby is already walking

Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram a couple of photographs in which she appears with the little Psalm in her arms. Along with the images, Kanye West’s wife told her children that the youngest of their children are already walking.

Kim does not usually show herself regularly as a loving mother on her social networks. Usually what her followers on Instagram can see the most are seductive photographs that have a lot to do with her work for SKIMS, or her passion for the fashion world, while showing off her various Versace dresses.

However, lately, Kim Kardashian has decided to expose her family a bit more. And thanks to a publication in which all her children appear, Kim managed to have more than five million likes in a single image.

My whole heart

Only his stamp on the arms of Kanye West has managed to overcome these numbers since together with him he reached 5.9 million likes.

Happy Birthday to my King

The transparencies made her, alone, more than 4.8 million likes.

