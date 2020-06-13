Kelly Key shows good shape in live fitness: “Come and train with me”

The muse mesmerized her followers with training
Kelly Key animated the quarantine of her followers on Instagram by sharing a live fitness last Thursday (11).
In the video, the celebrity emerged doing a series of physical exercises with a gymnastic look. “Come and train with me yuck @alessandrapinheiroifbbpro she is a great athlete that I admire and have known for 20 years. She passed a training session with no elements! You will only need provision and a bank! Believe me! At the end of the training, I had the participation of 2 followers… it was beautiful !!! ”, she wrote in the caption. Watch:
In the comments, followers were impressed. “Kelly you are very beautiful👏😍”, said one person. “What a great body you are 😱😱 ❤️”, said another.