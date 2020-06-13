Isis Valverde remembers clicking on the beach with her husband and shocking fans: “What a couple!”

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0

The couple left followers impressed with good shape

Isis Valverde recalled a click with her husband, André Resende, to wish ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ this Friday (12). The actress and beloved posed in a paradisiacal setting and delighted Instagram followers.

In the caption of the record, she wrote: ” #diadosnamorados ❤️📸”.

View this post on Instagram

#diadosnamorados ❤️📸

A post shared by isis valverde (@isisvalverde) on

Isis’s publication earned more than 384,000 likes. In the comments, the fans did not fail to notice the passionate look of the two. “Special couple”, wrote a follower. Another commented: “A couple like that, animal 💙”.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here