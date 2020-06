In Underwear, the Daughter of Consuelo Duval Shows a Heart-Stopping Cleavage

Paly Duval has made an impact on social networks

Although Paly Duval was originally known for being the daughter of comic actress Consuelo Duval, now her great talent and beauty have helped her captivate thousands of followers on her social networks, where she impacts with sexy photos.

The host and singer published an image that shows her in a black bra, which allows her infamous cleavage to be seen. Paly wrote next to the photo: “Brown skin with cinnamon and milk 🍂 ☕️”.

The also pole dance dancer has more than 270 thousand followers on Instagram, who constantly write supportive comments; Paly Duval currently appears in the comedy series “Ana”, in which she shares credits with Ana de la Reguera.