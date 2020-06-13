Geisy Arruda makes homemade rehearsal in the kitchen and jokes: “Ready for Valentine’s Day”

Arjun Sethi
The muse left fans drooling with the photo sequence

Geisy Arruda left Twitter followers even more in love on Thursday night (11) by publishing photos of a new homemade essay.

The muse posed in the kitchen at home, showing that even a simpler production can generate the best results. With a very basic black outfit, Geisy delighted everyone with the new sequence of clicks.

“Basic rule: who cooks DOES NOT wash the dishes? Right? I already have everything for Valentine’s Day… One thing is missing: the boyfriend! ”, She joked in the caption of the tweet. See the photos in full screen.

The sequence of clicks blew on Twitter and the followers left several more “saidinhos” compliments to the muse in the tweet’s responses.

“For you, I cook and wash dishes without any problem,” joked a follower, responding to Geisy’s tweet. “I think it must be difficult to concentrate with such a beauty in the kitchen, huh,” wrote another.

