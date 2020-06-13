Geisy Arruda makes homemade rehearsal in the kitchen and jokes: “Ready for Valentine’s Day”

The muse left fans drooling with the photo sequence

Geisy Arruda left Twitter followers even more in love on Thursday night (11) by publishing photos of a new homemade essay.

The muse posed in the kitchen at home, showing that even a simpler production can generate the best results. With a very basic black outfit, Geisy delighted everyone with the new sequence of clicks.

“Basic rule: who cooks DOES NOT wash the dishes? Right? I already have everything for Valentine’s Day… One thing is missing: the boyfriend! ”, She joked in the caption of the tweet. See the photos in full screen.

Regra básica: Quem cozinha NÃO lava a louça? Certo? Eu já tenho tudo para o Dia dos Namorados… Só falta um detalhe: O namorado! 😂🤦🏻‍♀️🔥 lingerie : @todadelicadaoficial pic.twitter.com/No1lpBIoTp — Geisy Arruda (@geisyarrudareal) June 11, 2020

The sequence of clicks blew on Twitter and the followers left several more “saidinhos” compliments to the muse in the tweet’s responses.

“For you, I cook and wash dishes without any problem,” joked a follower, responding to Geisy’s tweet. “I think it must be difficult to concentrate with such a beauty in the kitchen, huh,” wrote another.