Foods Jennifer Lopez Avoids at All Costs

The singer and dancer has many restrictions on her diet

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most popular singers in recent years, with her versatility she has managed to conquer not only the largest stadiums but also the big screen and any public event she steps on. And while she is not a very diva, there are several things that her closest assistants know about her. For example, there are some foods that you don’t eat for any reason: berries and salmon.

In an interview with Jennifer’s cook, Kevin Fernández assured that the singer cannot eat the fish because she can not bear their texture, if she has to resort to them for dietary reasons, she approaches sea bass or cod.

On the other hand, berries are something that does not enter his kitchen either, the chef assures that his children, Emme and Max are fans of the juice of this fruit, however, his famous mother does not.

Contrary to this in another interview, the chef assured that in the JLo refrigerator there are always fruits and vegetables, “there are always green spinach, celery, and green juice,” he confessed.

At 50, JLo seems to have achieved the elixir of eternal youth, however, far from a magic potion, the also actress has followed a rigorous and disciplined lifestyle which includes from exercise to a perfect diet. So you can afford to refuse certain foods.