The actress left fans vomiting hearts on social media

Débora Nascimento delighted fans this Friday afternoon (12). The celebrity released a photo in which she appears climbing a tree and was praised by followers.

“#Tbt”, She wrote in the caption of the publication.

“What a sight this photo gave us,” joked a follower. “Seriously, this woman is from another planet,” pointed out another. “I just wanted to marry you today. Can it be? ”Said a third.

The image had more than 126 thousand likes.