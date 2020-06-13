Carolina Sandoval and Her Daughter Barbara Break the Quarantine Together With Incredible Custom Masks

Mother and daughter reveal the end of their three months of confinement with this cute Instagram post

A few days ago we were talking to you about Bárbara Camila, the young daughter of Carolina Sandoval who has become, in her own right, an influencer for those who follow her on social networks.

After being locked up in the same house for three months, the famous driver and her daughter went out into the outside world. Breaking the quarantine they had been jealously guarding for the past few months.

It was Barbara who through her social networks told how she and her mother had to leave the house to attend an appointment with her ophthalmologist. Of course, the young woman clarified with a photograph that they followed the social distancing protocols in addition to wearing at all times mouth masks and a protective mask.

The “Venomous” took the opportunity to show off the personalized mask that she was sent to do with her last name written in white letters on a pink background.

” After three months I went out like this #newnormal and even though I went to the # ophthalmologist I went out with mommy practicing #socialdistancing and all the protocols … soon the video on my mom’s YouTube channel, ” wrote the famous young lady on her Instagram account.

The publication reached more than 24 thousand likes and highlighted the messages of support from its followers who sent them love and congratulated them for following all the recommendations.