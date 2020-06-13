Brunna Gonçalves poses next to Ludmilla and raises the mood on the web: “Perfect”

The couple gave the talk on social networks

Brunna Gonçalves said something on the web after posing with Ludmilla in a whirlpool. To celebrate ‘Valentine’s Day’ this Friday (12), the dancer decorated the bathroom with several photos of the couple and delighted fans.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my eternal girlfriend, my wife, my life, my everything! Thank you for so much love, complicity, and for making me the happiest woman in the world! I love you 💕 “, she wrote in the caption.

Brunna’s publication earned more than 50,000 likes in less than an hour. The blonde’s followers did not fail to praise the couple. “Passed with this photo🔥❤️”, commented a fan. Another wrote: “Q casal lindo❤️😍”.