5 Unmissable TikToks by Niurka Marcos

The Cuban has come to the social network to conquer it

Niurka Marcos seems to have come to TikTok to stay and many say that she is on her way to bring down Érika Buenfil as “the queen of TikTok”. Recently on her social networks, she has boasted the funny clips that she makes, which enchant her thousands of fans. And for you to have a taste, we leave you Mom Niu’s TikTok that you can not miss.

1. Releasing TikTok

With a message in her style, the Cuban announced her arrival at TikTok and warned that she would not limit herself in anything.

2. Presuming his figure

With a heart attack dance, Niurka showed off the beautiful figure that he still has at 52 years old. The funniest thing was the reaction of his son, Emilio Osorio, in the background.

3. The “Pillow Challenge”

With a pillow and wagging her hips very well, the Cuban joined this trend that many others did.

4. A strong message

@niurka.oficial La palabra es un templo para bien o para mal….. ♬ original sound – niurka.oficial

With a message to all those who told him to “get to work”, he referred to the fact that the coronavirus quarantine sent everyone to stay at home.

5. The Niu breast rabbits

@niurka.oficial Dedícale tiempo de cálida a lo que parece no necesitarlo……. ♬ original sound – niurka.oficial

The vedette gave a series of “tips to kill leisure” with the style that identifies her, demonstrating that in her TikTok there is also peace.