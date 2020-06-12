Yarishna Ayala Surprises Instagram With Her Amazing Outfit Routine

Former ‘Exatlón United States’ competitor Yarishna Ayala conquered her followers again through a recent Instagram post

Florida, USA.- The intense preparation of the fitness model, Yarishna Ayala, does not stop and she tightens her step towards her return to bodybuilding competitions, as she showed in one of her most recent posts on Instagram.

On this occasion, the former competitor of Exatlón United States shared a bit of her exercise routine focused on strengthening her legs and glutes, this under the supervision and help of her husband Luis Ojeda.

Today I had to train with my coach, husband, friend and number one fan. It’s amazing how this man @luiso_fit always brings out the best in me, “wrote the Puerto Rican.

Fans of the influencer came in droves to write him multiple messages and signs of support in the comment box while leaving more than 13,100 likes so far.

And, in the midst of the current situation, Yarishna Ayala has had to complete her preparation to compete again, although she will now do so in the wellness category.