Yarishna Ayala Surprises Instagram With Her Amazing Outfit Routine

Former ‘Exatlón United States’ competitor Yarishna Ayala conquered her followers again through a recent Instagram post
Florida, USA.- The intense preparation of the fitness model, Yarishna Ayala, does not stop and she tightens her step towards her return to bodybuilding competitions, as she showed in one of her most recent posts on Instagram.
On this occasion, the former competitor of Exatlón United States shared a bit of her exercise routine focused on strengthening her legs and glutes, this under the supervision and help of her husband Luis Ojeda.
Today I had to train with my coach, husband, friend and number one fan. It’s amazing how this man @luiso_fit always brings out the best in me, “wrote the Puerto Rican.
Fans of the influencer came in droves to write him multiple messages and signs of support in the comment box while leaving more than 13,100 likes so far.
And, in the midst of the current situation, Yarishna Ayala has had to complete her preparation to compete again, although she will now do so in the wellness category.
No pain No gain! 💪🔥 Hoy me toco entrenar con mi coach, esposo, amigo y fan número uno! Es increíble como este hombre @luiso_fit siempre saca lo mejor de mi, sus palabras de motivación nunca faltan y es mi apoyo incondicional ambos nos encontramos actualmente en preparación, de hecho es la primera vez que nos preparamos juntos para competir y estoy segura que será toda una aventura! Gracias mi vida por ser mayor motivación! Vamos por más! 🙌🏻 #teamnoexcuses #legs Sneakers 👟 @rovuxfootwear Outfit: @diva_sports_fashion