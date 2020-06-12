Unexpected ! Rosalia Changed in the Quarantine and Is Unrecognizable

The beautiful flamenco singer put a tremendous twist to her appearance and in the networks she rampaged everyone. Better or worse?

Rosalía is in the light of her career and this time she makes a radical change in the aspect that always represented her.

View this post on Instagram Q crees q significa TKN¿????¿???¿¿ A post shared by LA ROSALÍA (@rosalia.vt) on Jun 10, 2020 at 1:38pm PDT

With more measured nails, fringe on her forehead, several lighter shades in her hair tone, the beautiful Rosalía does her own in full quarantine.

The crazy thing about this matter is that the fringe was cut by herself, which supposes that she also made the new color.

View this post on Instagram @elleusa 💕💚 @zoeygrossman A post shared by LA ROSALÍA (@rosalia.vt) on May 20, 2020 at 11:06am PDT

Very different from those who always style with its natural dark color, the world flamenco pop bomb breaks the scheme and changes to your liking.