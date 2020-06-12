Sofía Clérici Left It on the Air for a Video That Will Make You the Stars

The model left unmissable images.

We have already said enough about Sofía Clérici.

She is a beauty who managed to get out of the corset that most models do not usually escape.

To achieve success, he does not go through channels or gossip programs looking for scandals.

She is a successful entrepreneur in the production and marketing of underwear, among other things, of which she is her own model on social media.

And like the old grocery stores, she leaves us a yap. Enjoy it with your navel in the air and full of glitter.