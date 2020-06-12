Sabrina Sato exhibits incredible shape during the quarantine: “What a woman”

The muse left fans gaping on social media

Sabrina Sato drove her followers crazy this Thursday afternoon (11). The muse released a photo shaving and the crowd was shocked by the perfection of the celebrity.

“We have to take care to be well with us, enjoy this moment of self-care and relax (but also enjoy and prepare for Valentine’s night, right? Kkkkk)”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

Recently, Sabrina Sato gave what she says on social media by posting an incredible click on her Instagram profile.

On record, the presenter emerged in a paradisiacal setting, sporting her curves and impressing with her good form.