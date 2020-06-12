Mel Maia remembers trip to waterfall and shocks good shape web

The actress drew sighs from followers

Mel Maia enchanted the followers after remembering a click on the night of this Thursday (11). On record, the 16-year-old actress posed at a waterfall and said something on the internet,

Melissa did not fail to show her great fitness to her followers. “Nacachu. miss this trip💙 ”, she wrote in the caption.

nacachu . . saudades dessa trip💙

Mel’s publication earned more than 1 million likes on the social network. Followers did not fail to praise the beauty of the celebrity in the comments.

“But you are really hot in”, commented a fan. “MY DEUSSSSSS You outdo yourself 🤤😍”, wrote another.

