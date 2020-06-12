Lele Pons Escapes to Miami and Boasts a Great Body in a Black Swimsuit

The beautiful Venezuelan Lele Pons made a show, once again, of her surprising figure in a social media publication where she wore a swimsuit that revealed each of her curves

Los Angeles, USA.- The popular model and host Lele Pons adorned her Instagram account with a few photographs where she is very flirtatious from the edge of the pool.

In the images, the 23-year-old shows her curves by wearing a black swimsuit that also revealed that she tanned her hand a bit, as she suffered minor burns.

Miami to the limit, it’s my birthday month! (In what month were you born?) ”, Wrote the famous.

Eleonora Gabriela Pons Maronese, her real name, usually posts funny videos and photos on her networks that portray the real life of celebrities, omitting filters and giving it a touch of humor.