Juju Salimeni poses at ease at home and impresses with poetic click

The muse gave something to talk about on social media

Juju Salimeni has published yet another dazzling click from her home essays, which are making the biggest success with social media followers.

The muse published a click sporting a beautiful luxurious makeup, as always, and an entirely blue look. In addition to showing off her long blond hair, stunning just like her.

In the caption, it was poetic: “The world is much more than this avalanche of indecision. Take your course and move on, choose to #french. Let it burn if you allow yourself to see, create #courage, walk … (Text by Thamires Hauch) ”.

In a few hours of the night, the click earned more than 47 thousand likes on Instagram and the followers were just compliments to Juju in the comments.

Recently, the fitness muse posed stunningly with a distinctive and shiny dress, very chic indeed, showing off her good shape and her sculptural hat that were very evident in the outfit. “Bumdia”, he wrote in the caption, playing with the guys on the social network.