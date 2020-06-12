It’s Not Magic !: Catherine Fulop Is a Fitness Bomb Because on Her Back She Has …

The beautiful woman stands out for her impeccable figure but she has a very important confession and dedication. Have you seen her yet?
The Venezuelan bomb is one of the most loved women by Argentine adoption of the show and the media.
Mama of Tiziana and Oriana, Ova Sabatini’s lifelong wife, the beautiful woman got in tune with the birthday of her great love and shot thanks.
View this post on Instagram
Es importante que esa persona que esta a tu lado te motive a lograr la mejor versión de ti. Es trascender la pareja para ser un equipo que hace girar la rueda para que las cosas funcionen. Les confieso que Ova a sido mi gran inspiración, no se si a mi edad podría mantenerme en tan buen estado físico. El me a ayudado con su ejemplo a llevar un estilo de vida saludable y sin excesos, veo su constancia en el entrenamiento, cosa que al principio de nuestra relación no entendía, de hecho me molestaba un poco, ya que viajabamos a algún lugar y lo primero que hacia era ver si el hotel tenia gimnasio o la cercanía de uno. Aprendemos de la repetición de las cosas. Esto se transformó en un hábito, entrenamiento más alimentación sana. Por eso aprendi a incorporar batidos de proteinas a mi alimentación. Uso @ampkprotein de sabor chocolate, que es de origen vegetal y me aporta minerales kelatados @quelatok que mejoran mi pelo, piel y uñas. Si te interesan estas proteínas te paso el dato, están en las farmacias de todo el pais y en @nutrisuplear . Siempre consulta con tu médico antes de consumirla. Se les quiere ♥️🦋
With one of the most enviable figures in the networks, the beautiful Cathy refers to the rigor of her exercises and the reason why Ova encourages her day by day and always to see herself like this.
Getting the best out of her, with a very healthy diet, without excesses, the voluptuous Catherine plays for her love, with him on her back and with a photo in the gym, the beautiful woman explains why they look like this.