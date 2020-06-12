Gracyanne Barbosa’s sister, Giovanna Jacobina shows a look tip: “Little black at all”

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0

She drew sighs from the crowd on Instagram

Giovanna Jacobina, known for being the sister of Gracyanne Barbosa, made fans delighted with a new publication shared on her Instagram last Wednesday night (10).

On click, the muse exuded good form wearing a black look and sported the long braids. “Little black nothing basic 🖤✨”, she wrote in the post caption. Look:

View this post on Instagram

pretinho nada básico 🖤✨ @crabangel__

A post shared by Giovanna Jacobina (@giovanna_jacobina) on

In the comments, the web went crazy. “What a goddess,” commented Gracyanne Barbosa, her sister. “It looks fantastic on you,” said another person. “What a woman,” fired another follower.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here