Gracyanne Barbosa’s sister, Giovanna Jacobina shows a look tip: “Little black at all”

She drew sighs from the crowd on Instagram

Giovanna Jacobina, known for being the sister of Gracyanne Barbosa, made fans delighted with a new publication shared on her Instagram last Wednesday night (10).

On click, the muse exuded good form wearing a black look and sported the long braids. “Little black nothing basic 🖤✨”, she wrote in the post caption. Look:

In the comments, the web went crazy. “What a goddess,” commented Gracyanne Barbosa, her sister. “It looks fantastic on you,” said another person. “What a woman,” fired another follower.