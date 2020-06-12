Gracyanne Barbosa shows flexibility training and is successful: “Fitness inspiration”

The muse put the corpão to play

Gracyanne Barbosa took advantage of Wednesday night (10) to share another workout with her Instagram followers.

On her IGTV, this time, the brunette published a video showing her complete flexibility class and told the fitness crowd that accompanies her about the benefits of training for her spine, to keep the shape healed and other benefits in general.

The video had more than 300,000 views in a few hours of the night and followers did not spare praise in the publication’s comments.

“I felt relief in my spine just to see your training,” joked a follower. “A lot of elasticity and discipline, really,” said another. “My fitness inspiration”, wrote the third person.