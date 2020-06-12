Gracyanne Barbosa shows flexibility training and is successful: “Fitness inspiration”

The muse put the corpão to play
Gracyanne Barbosa took advantage of Wednesday night (10) to share another workout with her Instagram followers.
On her IGTV, this time, the brunette published a video showing her complete flexibility class and told the fitness crowd that accompanies her about the benefits of training for her spine, to keep the shape healed and other benefits in general.
View this post on Instagram
Essa aula, tem me ajudado em muitas coisas, alivia dores nas costas, melhora a coordenação, o equilíbrio, aumenta a elasticidade, entre muitos outros benefícios. Quem sofre de dor nas costas, sabe como é ruim e o quanto, prejudica nas tarefas do dia a dia, até as tarefas simples, se tornam um pesadelo, né? Ainda mais na quarentena, qd ficamos um pouco mais relaxados e as dores aumentam. Com certeza essa aula da minha prof global, Celina, vai te ajudar muito! Quer mais qualidade de vida e bem estar? Comece a se alongar hoje mesmo! Aproveitando pra deixar desde já, os parabéns pra essa professora linda, dedicada, esforcada e profissional exemplar que eu tanto admiro e faz PARABÉNS @_celinaleon_ gratidão por tudo! Minha coluna e corpinho agradecem 😂😍🥳❤️
The video had more than 300,000 views in a few hours of the night and followers did not spare praise in the publication’s comments.
“I felt relief in my spine just to see your training,” joked a follower. “A lot of elasticity and discipline, really,” said another. “My fitness inspiration”, wrote the third person.