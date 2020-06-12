Gracyanne Barbosa breaks the web by exhibiting sculptural body in “TBT da saudade”

Musa fitness showed a healed body to fans

Gracyanne Barbosa spoke on the web after posting a “TBT” on Thursday night (11). The fitness muse completely caught the eye of the followers by displaying great physical shape in an old click.

“#TBT da saudade kkkkk Missing the but on the neck and a few pounds less, right my daughter? 😂🤣 the quarantine made me change the pace of training and I can already feel the difference, now it’s chasing the loss! Who’s with me? ”She wrote in the caption.

Gracyanne’s click earned more than 121,000 likes in about an hour. The followers did not fail to praise the influencer in the comments.

“Wow, this is top, don’t worry if you lost it, but you look beautiful”, wrote a follower. Another joked: “I would love to be your neighbor Hahahaaaa 🤣😂🤣😍”.