Ex-BBB left her followers gaping

Gabi Martins impressed followers with a new sequence of clicks on Instagram. The ex-BBB enchanted the web on the night of this Wednesday (10) to show good physical shape.

In the caption, the celebrity joked: “What’s up, my loves! ❤️ Do you like 1,2 or 3? 🥰 ”.

Recently, Gabi Martins and Guilherme Napolitano met in person for the first time after the end of the romance they lived at BBB20.