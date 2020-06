She drew sighs from the crowd on Instagram

Daughter of Flávia Alessandra, Giulia Costa used Instagram last Wednesday (10) to share a click where she appears renewing her tan during quarantine at home.

In the photo, the celebrity wasted good shape wearing a basic black bikini with white polka dots. ” Pierre,” she wrote in the caption. Check out:

In the comments, there were only compliments. “He became a big woman,” shot a follower. “You are beautiful,” said another Internet user.