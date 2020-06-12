Being Famous, and the Rest Does Not Matter Anything: See How Much They Spend on Instagram for a Single Publication

You give it to you with the photo of the noodles with tuco of the noon, or the video of the cat entering through the banner. The potato is here.

These are the celebrities who best take advantage of their popularity through Instagram:

20- Ronaldinho: With 51.5m followers, the former Brazilian footballer charges $ 256,000 per publication

19- Priyanka Chopra: The Indian actress, singer, and producer (Miss World in 2000) has 53.7m followers and charges $ 271,000 per publication.

18- Lebron James has 66.1m followers. The American basketball player (and businessman) charges $ 272,000 per post.

17- David Beckham: former footballer, businessman, and English model, he is also a well-known philanthropist. It charges $ 357,000 per post and has 63.1m followers.

16- Demi Lovato: The American actress, singer and songwriter has 84.5m followers and receives $ 458,000 per publication.

15- Kevin Hart: The American comedian charges $ 480,000 per post, thanks to his 92.6m followers.

14- Khloé Kardashian: socialite, businesswoman, television presenter and American model. She has 33.2k followers and receives $ 598,000 per post.

13- Kendall Jenner: model, businesswoman and American television personality. With 131m followers, she receives $ 611,000 per publication.

12- Leo Messi: the Argentine soccer player has 154m followers, which means 648,000 dollars for each publication.

11- Nicki Minaj: The American singer (her last hit was Tusa, with Karol G) charges $ 651,000 per post and has 115m followers

10- Neymar Jr. The Brazilian footballer (who plays as a striker for the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club in Ligue 1 in France. He charges $ 722,000 per post and has 139m followers.

9- Justin Bieber, Canadian singer, songwriter and producer charges $ 722,000 per publication, with his 138m followers

8- Taylor Swift: the American singer charges $ 748,000 per publication thanks to her 134m followers

7- Beyoncé : The actress, dancer, singer and songwriter, has 148m followers (and does not follow anyone). You receive $ 785,000 per post.

6- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: This actor and businessman is also a professional wrestler and producer. n 3,522 followers, charges $ 882,000 per post.

5- Selena Gomez, American actress and singer, has 179m followers and charges $ 886,000 per publication.

4- Kim Kardashian, an American celebrity, businesswoman and model. Receive $ 910,000 per post for your 174m followers

3- Cristiano Ronaldo: The Portuguese soccer player has 223m followers and receives $ 975,000 per publication.

2- Ariana Grande The American singer-songwriter, actress, music producer and fashion designer charges $ 996,000 per publication and has 190m followers.

1- Kylie Jenner: The American socialite, entrepreneur, designer and model has 180m followers, and is the one that makes the most of Instagram: she charges $ 1,266,000 per publication.