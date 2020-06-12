Anitta rocks the choreography with a friend in a new video for TikTok: “There is no defect”

The duo showed that they have a lot of swings

Anitta and her friend, actress Jessica Kayane, attracted attention on social media on Wednesday (10) with new content for the current social network, TikTok.

Anitta published in her Instagram Stories a video making a choreography synchronized with the actress and the singer caught the attention of fans by showing her waddle with a printed bikini that left her good shape in evidence. The fans rescued the video and made everyone happy!

Recently, Anitta caused on social media after posting a sequence of impressive photos inside the pool. At the end of the night of this Wednesday (10), the singer showed homesickness for the live that happened at her home.

“Still trying to get over my own live. I’m taking videos to post for you tomorrow. Affff I loved it, ”she wrote in the caption.