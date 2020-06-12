Aline Riscado shows new fitness choreography and receives praise: “Dance a lot”

The muse left followers in love
Aline Riscado brought yet another choreography for fitness dance fans who follow the brunette’s work on Instagram.
On Wednesday night (10), the dancer impressed the crowd once again by showing her unmistakable wiggle in the backyard and drawing attention with her healed belly to be envious. Aline received several compliments.
The video published on the muse’s IGTV had more than 225 thousand views.
“A most beautiful thing to see you dancing”, praised a follower. “I really wanted to have the edge that this woman has,” commented another, in a good mood. “I’m a big fan of your work,” wrote a follower.