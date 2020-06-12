Alejandra Maglietti and an Unforgettable Memory for Her … From Catalog!

The lace brought to mind all its golden times of modeling and set fire to everything around it. Without waste.

With one of the most spectacular figures on the net, Alejandra Maglietti knows which pose is best for her on camera and she takes full advantage of it.

It is more common than you think to see her with so few clothes and from home, but despite the quarantine, she continues to work in her journalistic role so she must put her chest to the bullets.

With one of the photos from the drawer of her memories, the beautiful model shows the behind the scenes of a well-known catalog campaign in which she participated.

“From when I made lingerie catalogs,” said the blonde, and it didn’t take her a second for her fans to ask her to do it again … Collectible!