Tommy Mottola Digs Up His Past Military

If the parents of Tommy Mottola would have gotten away with it, the current situation of Latin music in the United States would be very different. The producer has been in large part responsible for discovering artists such as Gloria Estefan and Mariah Carey, with whom he came even to get married or to push the ‘crossover’ of others such as Shakira.

However, before you open a path in the music industry until you get to temporarily become president of the musical division of Sony, Tommy had a season to train as a cadet at the express wish of his family, who did not see with good eyes the plans for the future that was drawing the young man.

“Photo from when my parents sent me to a military academy because he wanted to be a musician and devote myself to the music business. It is a story for sure!”, he has explained in his account of Instagram next to a picture in which, indeed, appears wearing the uniform of rigor.

“I guess that didn’t work,” he joked to clarify, with a series of hashtags, which feels very fortunate for the direction that finally took his life.

One of the first to react to the snapshot of the young Mottola has been his current wife, Mexican star Thalia, who has not been able to resist to comment in Spanish: “My baby”. What she has not wanted to clarify is if I was using an affectionate nickname for her husband or if he was referring to his age in the picture, which was removed long before they knew each other.