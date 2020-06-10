The Sensual And Fun Dance Of Sun Pérez | DiarioShow

To the rhythm of “Genie in a bottle” (Genius trapped) of Christina Aguilera, Sol Perez again demonstrated that it is one of the most sensual women in the country.

The presetandora shared with her followers of Instagram a fun video where you can see her dancing sexy to the side of a cup of soda. And that was not all: it is plunged into the cup as if it were the genie of the lamp!

“It cost Me a lot to do hahaha. I hope you have fun”, revealed to the media in one of the comments it received on the publication. “Who could be in that glass Mabel” and “Hahahaha so all that is good” were some of the hundreds of messages that will let users in the ingenious publication.

In just five hours, Perez garnered more than 700 billion playbacks in your posting. In addition, among the comments highlighted emojis of hearts, Caritas of love, and laughter.