The Films Of The 2020, Which I Still Expect To See

We have several films still planned for 2020 with all and pandemic acechándonos on a daily basis. With the announcement of the re-opening of Cinepolis in Mexico, we will talk a little bit about the films that are on the way.

The return to the cinema

Though it will be a return step, Cinepolis is ready to go in summing up his activities. There are few branches active today, but slowly we will have our nearest movie with the doors open.

The branches of Cinepolis that are open for the time being (June 8, 2020) are:

Velaria Mall (Aguascalientes)

VIP High (Aguascalientes)

High (Aguascalientes)

Cinepolis Aguascalientes

Cinepolis South Aguascalientes

Plaza San Francisco (Michoacán)

Pátzcuaro (Michoacán)

Sahuayo (Michoacán)

We don’t have a lot of diversity around the republic and this is due to the fact that the situation remains critical in several parts of the country. Cinepolis will have the same billboard prior to the closing of its facilities and, in the case that you go on these dates, you will have to respect the sanitary regulations imposed to avoid contamination.

With the return to the cinema, what films of 2020 we need to see?

The films of 2020

Tenet (premiere: July 17, 2020)

The new ribbon Christopher Nolan has a plot quite complicated (at least it seems that way), but the director never fails to give us a deep message with each of his works.

John David Washington takes the leading role in a tape full of action and espionage. Outside of that, we don’t know more about it, but it looks very interesting!

Mulan (premiere: July 24, 2020)

Mulan is a story of honor and courage. Many tales that we know thanks to Disney have re-emerged successfully in the format live-action and this project has so much potential. Liu Yifey embodying the famous warrior accompanied by a cast imposing (Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Jet Li), which almost assures us of a tape memorable.

Sponge Bob to the Rescue (premiere: August 7, 2020)

The new film Sponge Bob focuses on a mission more personal while our friend square travels with Patrick in search of the kidnapped Gary. The cast of voices in Spanish Latin is the same that we know from the series and the animation gives it a fresh touch and interesting to the entire cast of Bikini bottoms. Let’s hope they don’t fall behind!

Wonder Woman 1984 (theatrical premiere: August 14, 2020)

The long-awaited return of Gal Gadot to the big screen was made to wait by the pandemic, but with some luck, we will have the premiere of Wonder Woman 1984 after a few months. Cheetah makes his first appearance and promises to be a villainess on par of what we know in the comics DC. Will the success of the first tape?

A Quiet Place, Part II (premiere: September 4, 2020)

A Quiet Place, Part II it was of those movies that had to postpone its premiere due to the pandemic. Emily Blunt returns in this story full of suspense in a world where the minimum whisper can kill you. If you did not see the first part of this thriller recommend widely.

Monster Hunter (premiere: September 2020)

Paul W. S. Anderson brings back to Milla Jovovich in a reinterpretation of other video game popular Capcom. We know very little of the tape and is quite likely to suffer a delay, but it is definitely one of the most interesting projects this year, especially if you’re a fan of the franchise.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (premiere: September 2020)

We have another tape promising within the horror genre with the third chapter of The Conjuring. The Warren is back in a suspected case where an entity demonic seems to be behind a series of murders. We look forward to the first official trailer.

Black Widow (premiere: November 6, 2020)

The first tape in to formally begin phase 4 of the MCU is Black Widow. This movie also suffered a delay in its release and will be the more seen once it is safe to return to cinemas around the world. We will accompany you to Scarlett Johansson in the prelude of a story that takes several years remains a mystery.

Godzilla vs. Kong (premiere: November 2020)

Little by little, it has seeded what would eventually become the epic battle between these two titans. We still have very few details about the tape, but at least it has not announced a delay to 2021. Who of the two do you think wins in a fight to the death?

No Time to Die (premiere: November 25, 2020)

Daniel Craig will close by 2020 with what he says will be his last performance as agent 007. Many familiar faces will be present (Ralph Fierres, Naomi Harris, etc) with more action and supes to new gadgets. Originally planned to come out in April, let’s hope that does not happen, another tragedy for you to leave us without James Bond this year.